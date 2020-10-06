Rajamouli continues filming for epic RRR

By Express News Service

After a seven month hiatus, the shooting of director SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited period action drama RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) has resumed in a specially erected set in Aluminum Factory, Hyderabad, on Monday. While there is no official confirmation from the production unit, we have learnt that actor Jr NTR, who plays Komaram Bheem in the film, has joined the sets on Monday.

The production team has been housed in a hotel belonging to Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya in Madhapur. They are not allowed to meet outsiders until the completion of this schedule. “The unit members completed Covid-19 tests and no one has tested positive.

They were all briefed about the Standard Operating Producers (SOPs) adhered to on the set. A medical team and an ambulance were present on the set to maintain hygiene and safety protocol on the location,” said a source.