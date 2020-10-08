STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hasini Anvi on cloud nine

The Class 11 student from LB Nagar says that she landed a role in Telugu cinema after she saw a tweet by actor Nani announcing auditions for his movie Krishnagadi Veera Prema Gadha. 

Published: 08th October 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 10:23 AM

By Express News Service

“What nepotism?” asks Hasini Anvi, 16, a budding actor who recently sizzled in Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni-starrer Jaanu. The Class 11 student from LB Nagar says that she landed a role in Telugu cinema after she saw a tweet by actor Nani announcing auditions for his movie Krishnagadi Veera Prema Gadha. 

“Although I could not act in that movie, the production house (14 Reels Entertainment) cast me in Lie starring Nitiin and later in Seetimaarr, starring Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia,” says Hasini, who is content with the way her career is shaping up.

As she is currently gearing up to act in Zombie Reddy and Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin’s upcoming rom-com Rang De, she hopes her career in advertising will also take off. “Being an actor got me a few international brand promotions too. 

She says that her fan base grew 45,000 per month during the lockdown time and she used her fanbase to do makeup tutorials and keep herself engaged.”  Hasaini says that despite the talk about nepotism, she managed to get an entry into the film industry although she still awaits her big break.

The Hyderabadi girl, who forayed into Telugu cinema with Lie, is aspiring to make it big in the showbiz
 

