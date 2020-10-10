Disha’s father wants Ram Gopal Varma film banned, moves High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rape victim Disha’s father has moved the Telangana High Court questioning the Centre, state government and Censor Board for not restraining director Ram Gopal Varma from making a film on the encounter of his daughter’s killers.

The film is scheduled to be released on November 26. The court on Friday directed the Central government counsel to expeditiously resolve the representation, if any, made by the father on the issue.

Justice P Naveen Rao passed this order in a petition filed by Disha’s father, who has sought direction to the authorities of the State Home Department and Central Board of Film Certification not to allow Varma to release the film.

The petitioner’s counsel urged the court to direct the authorities to ban it. Assistant Solicitor General N Rajeshwar Rao informed the court that the petitioner has not made any representation to the authorities on the issue so far.