Justin Prabhakaran to score music for Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam

Justin Prabhakaran has been roped in to compose music for Prabhas' upcoming period love story Radhe Shyam. This is the first time Justin would be scoring music for a Prabhas-starrer.

He had earlier composed for Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Dear Comrade. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the motion poster of the film – Beats of Radhe Shyam – would be unveiled on the occasion of Prabhas' 41st birthday on October 23.