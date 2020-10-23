STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Second teaser of Rajamouli’s RRR released

The much-awaited Ramaraju for Bheem teaser from Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) has been released by Ram Charan today. 

Published: 23rd October 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

S.S. Rajamouli | Photo: India-West

By Express News Service

The much-awaited Ramaraju for Bheem teaser from Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) has been released by Ram Charan today. The 92-second video starts with a voice-over from Charan as he introduces NTR as Komaram Bheem, the rebellious freedom fighter, who is known for his might and bravery.

The teaser also showcases the strength, valour and grit of Bheem. True to Rajamouli’s vision, the teaser looks grand and is sure to make the audience spellbound. Moments like a ripped NTR looking intense and throwing a spear promise to cater to his die-hard fans.

By the end of the teaser, Bheem is shown to be practising Islam. Directed by SS Rajamouli, who is known for his mega-budget entertainers like Magadheera, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, RRR also features Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju. Set in 1920s pre-independent India, the film’s core story traces the lives of younger versions of the Telugu States’ revolutionary freedom fighters. 

The film also has Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Samuthirakani in prominent roles. While Alia is being paired opposite Charan, Hollywood actor Olivia Morris will be playing the love interest of Jr NTR. Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is slated for release in the second half of 2021 in 10 languages including Malayalam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajamouli
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp