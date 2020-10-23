Second teaser of Rajamouli’s RRR released

By Express News Service

The much-awaited Ramaraju for Bheem teaser from Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) has been released by Ram Charan today. The 92-second video starts with a voice-over from Charan as he introduces NTR as Komaram Bheem, the rebellious freedom fighter, who is known for his might and bravery.

The teaser also showcases the strength, valour and grit of Bheem. True to Rajamouli’s vision, the teaser looks grand and is sure to make the audience spellbound. Moments like a ripped NTR looking intense and throwing a spear promise to cater to his die-hard fans.

By the end of the teaser, Bheem is shown to be practising Islam. Directed by SS Rajamouli, who is known for his mega-budget entertainers like Magadheera, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, RRR also features Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju. Set in 1920s pre-independent India, the film’s core story traces the lives of younger versions of the Telugu States’ revolutionary freedom fighters.

The film also has Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Samuthirakani in prominent roles. While Alia is being paired opposite Charan, Hollywood actor Olivia Morris will be playing the love interest of Jr NTR. Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is slated for release in the second half of 2021 in 10 languages including Malayalam.