STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

WATCH 'Miss India' trailer | Keerthy Suresh shines as woman entrepreneur who doesn't back down

We see Jagapathi Babu as the cut-throat entrepreneur who remains her industry nemesis from the start. 

Published: 24th October 2020 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Keerthy Suresh seen in the film trailer of 'Miss India'.

Keerthy Suresh seen in the film trailer of 'Miss India'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Online Desk

After 'Penguin', national award-winner Keerthy Suresh's next is forgoing a theatrical release and heading to Netflix.

From the title, fans were expecting the film to be on the lines of a beauty pageant, but the trailer reveals that the film is based on Keerthy's struggle to become an entrepreneur.

What looks more promising than its title is Keerthy Suresh's endearing performance as a never-back-down entrepreneur. 

The crux of the movie revolves around how the 28-year-old actor braves through an unfair world and makes her 'Chai For Foreigners' idea a winner. 

The 2 minutes 21 seconds trailer is too self-explanatory, and maybe reserving some for the film release would have been advisable, but as we already know Keerthy Suresh's performance in Mahanati, she is most probably packing a punch. 

WATCH 

The film marks the debut of Nagendra Nath as director, who has also penned the story along with Tharun. The flick is bankrolled by Mahesh S Koneru under East Coast Productions. S Thaman has scored the music for the film. 

Jagapathi Babu plays the role of a cut-throat entrepreneur who remains her industry nemesis.

While Naresh VK and Nadhiya essay Keerthy’s parents, Bhanushree Mehra and Kamal Kamaraju play her siblings and Rajendra Prasad portrays her grandfather. 

The Telugu release seemed to be available in Tamil and Malayalam as well and is reportedly skipping a theatrical release and heading for an OTT one. 

Netflix shared on Twitter, "A movie about a badass woman, chai, and dreams coming true, starring @KeerthyOfficial? Sign us up immediately."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Miss india trailer Keerthy Suresh Miss India Jagapathi Babu Nagendra Nath
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp