WATCH 'Miss India' trailer | Keerthy Suresh shines as woman entrepreneur who doesn't back down

By Online Desk

After 'Penguin', national award-winner Keerthy Suresh's next is forgoing a theatrical release and heading to Netflix.

From the title, fans were expecting the film to be on the lines of a beauty pageant, but the trailer reveals that the film is based on Keerthy's struggle to become an entrepreneur.

What looks more promising than its title is Keerthy Suresh's endearing performance as a never-back-down entrepreneur.

The crux of the movie revolves around how the 28-year-old actor braves through an unfair world and makes her 'Chai For Foreigners' idea a winner.

The 2 minutes 21 seconds trailer is too self-explanatory, and maybe reserving some for the film release would have been advisable, but as we already know Keerthy Suresh's performance in Mahanati, she is most probably packing a punch.

WATCH

The film marks the debut of Nagendra Nath as director, who has also penned the story along with Tharun. The flick is bankrolled by Mahesh S Koneru under East Coast Productions. S Thaman has scored the music for the film.

Jagapathi Babu plays the role of a cut-throat entrepreneur who remains her industry nemesis.

While Naresh VK and Nadhiya essay Keerthy’s parents, Bhanushree Mehra and Kamal Kamaraju play her siblings and Rajendra Prasad portrays her grandfather.

The Telugu release seemed to be available in Tamil and Malayalam as well and is reportedly skipping a theatrical release and heading for an OTT one.

Netflix shared on Twitter, "A movie about a badass woman, chai, and dreams coming true, starring @KeerthyOfficial? Sign us up immediately."