Aishwarya Rajesh replaces Nivetha Pethuraj in 'SDT 14'

By Express News Service

Actor Nivetha Pethuraj has exited from Deva Katta’s new film with Sai Dharam Tej due to a change in shooting schedules.

​Cinema Express has now learnt that Aishwarya Rajesh has taken over from Nivetha and has started shooting for the part recently.

“The Covid-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown had delayed the production by five-six months. Consequently, the makers have rescheduled and Nivetha couldn’t accommodate her call sheets and opted out of the film,” reveals a source, adding,

“Aishwarya came on board in the nick of time and has joined the sets in the on-going schedule which is currently underway in the outskirts of Hyderabad.”

Touted to be a socio-political drama, the film is loosely based on real incidents that happened in Eluru in 2004.

The film has Ramya Krishnan essaying the role of a Chief Minister, while Sai Tej will be seen as a doctor.

Produced by J Bhagawan and Pulla Rao, the film, known as SDT 14, is tentatively titled Republic.