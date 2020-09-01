It’s important to give the best to the audience, says Director Indraganti Mohan Krishna ahead of 'V' release

Murali Krishna CH By

Indraganti Mohan Krishna’s upcoming multi-starrer V is all set for a direct-to-digital release. An intense action thriller which revolves around an intriguing chase between a cop and a serial killer on the loose, V is being produced by Dil Raju. The film presents Nani as the killer and Sudheer Babu in a cop’s avatar. Ask Indraganti on what prompted him to sign Nani in a negative role, the director says, “Nani is the perfect choice for this character. I have worked with him in several films and I can confidently say that he has the potential to transform into any kind of role, seamlessly. When I pitched V to him, I had no clue that this would be his 25th film. When I realised and asked if he was okay playing the antagonist, he said he is fine with it. I am sure he has taken a risk.

When I watched the first copy of V, I understood only Nani could pull off this role gracefully.” On working with Sudheer Babu, Indraganti reveals, “Sudheer has given his 100 percent to the film. Keeping his action hero image in mind, we have shot a spine-chilling action sequence that I am sure his fans will enjoy. I would say it is the most expensive sequence of the film and it has come out really well. I am sure Sudheer’s performance in this sequence will be one of the high points of our film.” The film has Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari as the female leads.

Without divulging much information about these starlets roles, the director adds, “I have come across many theories on social media. I will not reveal much about the details as I don’t want to spoil the fun. I am confident that both Nivetha and Aditi’s characters will leave a lasting impact on the audience.” The film was initially planned for Ugadi release, but it was postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. However, the delay in release didn’t deter Indraganti’s spirits as the director sees this as a perfect opportunity for the film to cater to a wider audience.

“Elderly people are not stepping out and I doubt if they go to theatres now even if they are reopened. Also, a section of people will wait for the film to pass it’s first week test and then decide whether to watch it or not. Now that the film is releasing on OTT, everyone can watch it on FDFS (First Day First Show). We have customised the sound and the effects to suit all kinds of devices. And I think it’s important to give the best to the audience,” concludes Indraganti.

