VV Vinayak to revive 'Lucifer' remake for Chiranjeevi

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actor Chiranjeevi has found a way to get his almost-shelved 153rd film, a remake of Malayalam thriller Lucifer, back on track.

The film, which was put on the backburner after its director Sujeeth walked out of the project citing creative differences, will now go on floors soon after Chiru wraps up his 152nd film, Acharya.

According to a source, the 65-year-old actor has personally stepped in and roped in director VV Vinayak to lead the helm of affairs. “Vinayak met Chiru in Bengaluru and is more than excited to take up this assignment.

The duo has mutually agreed to not make any changes and go ahead with near beat-for-beat recreation of the original,” informs a source, adding, “Chiru will be sporting a new look and he will shift the focus onto this film soon after he wraps up Acharya.” Produced by NV Prasad in association with Konidela Productions, the film marks Chiru’s third collaboration with Vinaywak after Tagore and Khaidi No.150.