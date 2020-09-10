Akhil Akkineni's 'Akhil 5' inspired by Bourne series

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

As reported earlier by Cinema Express, actor Akhil Akkineni will be teaming up with director Surender Reddy for a spy-thriller.

The film, tentatively called Akhil 5, has been announced by the 26-year-old actor on Wednesday on social media. “It’s time! Announcing my next with @DirSurender and @AnilSunkara1. This one is extremely special to me. Fully pumped to start soon.

Energy all the way @AKentsOfficial @S2C_Offl #Akhil5 (sic),” wrote Akhil. Written by Vakkantham Vamsi, the film will be shot across three-four countries including India.

“Akhil will be seen in a quintessential spy avatar and both, his character and the film’s story are loosely inspired by popular American action thriller franchise, The Bourne Series.

He has already started his preparations for the part. The film will go on floors in December and is poised for release around summer,” says a source close to the production team.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be bankrolled by Surender Reddy in association with AK Entertainments. Last seen in Mr Majnu (2019), Akhil is currently shooting for his upcoming romantic entertainer Most Eligible Bachelor.