Vasishta N Simha makes his Tollywood debut with 'Odela Railway Station'

By Express News Service

Vasishta N Simha, who has carved a niche of his own in Kannada cinema, is all set to test waters in a new territory.

The actor, who has mostly appeared antagonists and character roles, turned hero with Nagathihalli Chandrakshekar’s India v/s England.

The 17-film-old-actor will now be making his Telugu debut with debutant director Ashok Teja’s Odela Railway Station. He has even begun shooting for the film from September 9.

The script is written by Racha and Bengal Tiger director, Sampath Nandi. The film, produced by KK Radhamohan under Sri Satya Sai Arts banner, has Anup Reubens scoring music and well known DOP Soundara Rajan taking care of the cinematography.

Co-starring with Vasishta will be Hebah Patel of Adhyaksha fame, a known face in the Telugu industry.

Excited to be associating with this team, Vasishta tells us how his first Telugu project came his way. “Initially, the director approached me for a Kannada remake of a Telugu cinema, which I refused to do. Incidentally, he happened to watch few of my Kannada films and became a fan of my performances.

Meanwhile, writer Sampath Nandi liked my role in Mufti, and everything else too worked out in my favour. It is nice that I have been offered a film in another language based on my talent,” says Vasishta. It is the subject, and mainly the character, that caught his attention, adds Vasishta, who will be playing the role of a dhobi. “Odela Railway Station is a serious subject based on a real incident, which took place in Kareem Nagar. It is a kind of a thriller with elements of emotions, and a subject that revolves around the difficulties of life,” he tells us On the Kannada front, Vasishta was last seen in Radha Krishna’s Reddy’s Mayabazar 2016. He is looking forward to the release of Kalachakra, in which he has played the lead role