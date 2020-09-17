STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Nagarjuna-hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 4 sets new TRP record in premiere episode

According to report of the previous week by BARC, the ratings of the premiere episode of the Telugu reality show's fourth season on September 6 was 18.5, which is the highest among all seasons.

Published: 17th September 2020 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Nagarjuna in a promo of Bigg Boss

Nagarjuna in a promo of Bigg Boss (Photo| Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni has created a new record in television ratings with the premiere of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu.

According to report of the previous week by BARC, the ratings of the premiere episode of the Telugu reality show's fourth season on September 6 was 18.5, which is the highest among all seasons. The show hit 20.6 TRP in Hyderabad. Viewership of the premiere also increased by 20 per cent as compared to the last year.

This season's premiere was different from previous seasons. The contestants were introduced through a special 'connections game'. Nagarjuna returns as host of the show for the second time this season.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagarjuna Akkineni Bigg Boss 4 Bigg Boss Telugu Bigg Boss Telugu viewers
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp