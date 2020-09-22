Veteran director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao to mentor ‘Prabhas 21’

By Express News Service

Veteran director and actor Singeetham Srinivasa Rao has been roped in as the mentor for Prabhas 21, announced its makers on the occasion of the icon’s 89th birthday on Monday. The octogenarian, who was observing home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms, has been spending time working on the film’s script.

Sharing the birthday poster of Singeetham, Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house of Prabhas 21, took to Twitter and wrote, “A long-awaited dream finally comes true. We are thrilled to welcome Singeetam Srinivasa Rao Garu to our epic. His creative superpowers will surely be a guiding force for us.”

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Prabhas 21 is touted to be a futuristic sci-fi thriller set against the backdrop of an imaginary third world war. Bankrolled by C Ashwini Dutt, the film marks the debut of Deepika Padukone in Tollywood. It is expected to go on floors in December and the makers are aiming to release in 2023.