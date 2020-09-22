Yes, Rakul Preet has been in Hyderabad, says Manager

Murali Krishna CH By

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has filed a petition with the Delhi High Court against media trial in connection with the Rhea Chakraborthy drug case. Subsequently, a section of media reported that Rakul, who was till then shooting for her upcoming film in Vikarabad, has left for Delhi to file this petition.

However, Cinema Express has learnt that it was Rakul’s father, Rajender Singh, who has filed the plea on behalf of his daughter and that the actor was very much in Hyderabad.

When contacted, Rakul’s manager stated that she has stayed back in Hyderabad and has been busy shooting for her upcoming film in Vikarabad.

“Rakul has been shooting in the outskirts of Hyderabad for her new (Telugu) film directed by Krish. She has been enjoying her work and is focused on her job as always,” says her manager.