STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Bishnu Adhikari: Actor, singer, bodybuilder and more

Hyderabad boy Bishnu Adhikari about his multiple avatars and his four-week fitness training programme titled Superhero Workout for the public.

Published: 23rd September 2020 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  People always have dreams for themselves which they aspire to live up too. They call it aim, goal, passion etc, but I call it an obsession. Being an actor was a dream come true for me. I always knew that it was either this or nothing as I knew that I couldn’t fit anywhere else if it wasn’t in the film industry,” says Bishnu Adhikari.

The budding actor, model, scriptwriter, bodybuilder and singer has worked prominently in Telugu entertainment industry.

Currently involved in pre-production of his second spy thriller movie, Bishnu made his entry in 2019 with Ek,a romantic action entertainer movie directed by Sampatha V. Rudra and produced by Harik. 

Humble beginnings
“It is a love story set in the context of ever-growing threat of suicide bombings in the country and across the world. It’s an emotional action thriller with realistic treatment that is sure to strike a chord with the masses. I play Siddharth, a boy amidst the political mafia showing the strength of common man. The movie is soon to be available in OTT platforms,” said the actor.

“My parents and ancestors hail from Nepal, but I am a pakka Hyderabadi,” says Bishnu  who was born and raised in Hyderabad. Although acting was his obsession even during college days, he managed to pursue a course in construction management in the United States to fulfil his parents dream for his education. 

Body beautiful
For him, body building is more than a passion. It is a necessity in the current era of action-oriented trends where a six-pack body is perceived as ideal by the audience. However the actor is natural body builder and first among the actors to be endorsed by a fully sponsored supplement brand -QNT. Bishnu has also launched a four-week fitness training programme titled “Superhero Workout” that is open to the public. 

Right from his childhood, he always had  a special attraction towards the genre of action and spy thrillers and this zeal towards the genre made him write an action thriller story by himself based on the same is his second movie , on which he is currently working. 

While praising the new Tollywood thriller movies such as Detective Sreenivasa Attreya and Gudachari said that his second thriller, however, will be totally different from these and will be an altogether new experience for the actors.

This Hyderabadi boy aims to open his own production house in the future that would focus on giving opportunities to young and aspiring actors without a proper film background. He considers himself as lucky to get an welcoming opportunity in the industry. Bishnu believes that that every actor needs talent and patience to make it big. The ladder of success has to be climbed one step at a time and hence aspiring actors should never hesitate to take small roles. Hemanth Reddy

More from Entertainment Telugu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bishnu Adhikari
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp