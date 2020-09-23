Bishnu Adhikari: Actor, singer, bodybuilder and more

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: People always have dreams for themselves which they aspire to live up too. They call it aim, goal, passion etc, but I call it an obsession. Being an actor was a dream come true for me. I always knew that it was either this or nothing as I knew that I couldn’t fit anywhere else if it wasn’t in the film industry,” says Bishnu Adhikari.

The budding actor, model, scriptwriter, bodybuilder and singer has worked prominently in Telugu entertainment industry.

Currently involved in pre-production of his second spy thriller movie, Bishnu made his entry in 2019 with Ek,a romantic action entertainer movie directed by Sampatha V. Rudra and produced by Harik.

Humble beginnings

“It is a love story set in the context of ever-growing threat of suicide bombings in the country and across the world. It’s an emotional action thriller with realistic treatment that is sure to strike a chord with the masses. I play Siddharth, a boy amidst the political mafia showing the strength of common man. The movie is soon to be available in OTT platforms,” said the actor.

“My parents and ancestors hail from Nepal, but I am a pakka Hyderabadi,” says Bishnu who was born and raised in Hyderabad. Although acting was his obsession even during college days, he managed to pursue a course in construction management in the United States to fulfil his parents dream for his education.

Body beautiful

For him, body building is more than a passion. It is a necessity in the current era of action-oriented trends where a six-pack body is perceived as ideal by the audience. However the actor is natural body builder and first among the actors to be endorsed by a fully sponsored supplement brand -QNT. Bishnu has also launched a four-week fitness training programme titled “Superhero Workout” that is open to the public.

Right from his childhood, he always had a special attraction towards the genre of action and spy thrillers and this zeal towards the genre made him write an action thriller story by himself based on the same is his second movie , on which he is currently working.

While praising the new Tollywood thriller movies such as Detective Sreenivasa Attreya and Gudachari said that his second thriller, however, will be totally different from these and will be an altogether new experience for the actors.

This Hyderabadi boy aims to open his own production house in the future that would focus on giving opportunities to young and aspiring actors without a proper film background. He considers himself as lucky to get an welcoming opportunity in the industry. Bishnu believes that that every actor needs talent and patience to make it big. The ladder of success has to be climbed one step at a time and hence aspiring actors should never hesitate to take small roles. – Hemanth Reddy