Dabangg 3-fame Saiee Manjerekar boards Adivi Sesh's bilingual 'Major'

Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, the film stars 'Goodachari' actor Adivi Sesh as Major Unnikrishnan with Sobhita Dhulipala playing a pivotal role.

Published: 24th September 2020 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Saiee Manjerekar (L) and the poster for 'Major'

Actress Saiee Manjerekar (L) and the poster for 'Major'. (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: "Dabangg 3" star Saiee Manjerekar is set to feature in upcoming bilingual production "Major", based on the life of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, the film stars Telugu actor Adivi Sesh as Major Unnikrishnan with "Made in Heaven" star Sobhita Dhulipala playing a pivotal role.

The project is being produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies. Manjrekar, who made her acting debut opposite Salman Khan in 2019's "Dabangg 3", said she is excited to come aboard the project.

"For me, what matters is the script and the impact the character has in the overall narrative. Once you deep dive in the dissection of the character, there are so many beautiful emotions that as an actress I can explore. This is what I saw in the script of Major which is why when it was offered to me, I instantly said a 'yes' to it," the actor said in a statement. The team has already started shooting for the film and Manjrekar will join them next month in Hyderabad.

 Goodachari" fame director Sashi Kiran will be helming the film and he said the challenge is to stay authentic with their storyline. "None of us were present when the incident happened. All we know is what was in the news that time. The challenge lies in bringing authenticity to our imagination of what happened in reality; and the pressure lies in showing it in a feature film style rather than a documentary style," Kiran said.

Major Unnikrishnan had lost his life while battling the Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists during the 26/11 attack on Mumbai in 2008. He was leading a team of NSG commandos to flush out terrorists from the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai when he was fatally wounded.

He was conferred the Ashok Chakra, the country's highest peacetime gallantry award, on January 26, 2009. "Major" is scheduled to be released in 2021.

