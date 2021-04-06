STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Short film 'Manasanamaha' makes it to BAFTA qualifier

The movie was well-received in festival circuit because of its unique narrative style in which the story is told in reverse.

Published: 06th April 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Manasanamaha

Manasanamaha

By Express News Service

You have read in these columns earlier that a short film titled Manasanamaha won the Best Romantic Short Platinum Award last year from Los Angeles-based ‘Independent Shorts Award’. This year, the film directed by Deepak Reddy, has made it to the British Academy of Film & Television Arts (BAFTA) qualification. As a part of BAFTA qualification for 2022 the film will be screened at Carmarthen Bay Film Festival Wales, UK, in May 2021. This will be the film’s Welsh Premiere. BAFTA Cymru is an event organised by the British government.

The movie was well-received in festival circuit because of its unique narrative style in which the story is told in reverse. The film is about a young man (Surya) who muses on the nature of love, recounting three relationships from his past. The non-linear narrative of Surya’s memories is told through three different seasons, chaitra (summer), varsha (rainy) and seeta (winter). The film was shot in five days in November 2018, and streamed on March 28 by Kala Mediaworks on YouTube. “I took a chance by releasing it during this lockdown,” reveals Deepak. “It was made on a shoe-string budget of `5 lakh,” Deepak said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manasanamaha BAFTA
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp