Pooja Hegde to be seen in a tribal look in 'Acharya'

For the first time, Pooja Hegde has gone for a makeover and will be seen in a saree-clad avatar for the part.

Published: 07th April 2021 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 12:11 PM

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Pooja Hegde plays an important role opposite Ram Charan, in Acharya. According to a source, she plays a tribal woman named Neelambari, who works closely with a Naxalite group led by Ram Charan’s character in the socio-political entertainer starring Chiranjeevi.

For the first time, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor has gone for a makeover and will be seen in a saree-clad avatar for the part.

“For this tribal look, Pooja will be seen wearing a saree and a tribal beaded necklace. She also sports a dewy make-up look with four spots on her chin and small arrow-like tattoos on her forearms and neck. She has aced this look to perfection,” says a source.

It’s one of the interesting characters essayed by Pooja and she also has two songs with Charan in the film.

“A montage song called Neelambari was recently shot with Charan and Pooja in Rampachodavaram forests and the other song would be filmed on the duo from April 9 onwards in Dharmasthali village set,” the source adds.

For the unversed, Neelambari is a brooding villainous character essayed by Ramya Krishnan in Narasimha (1999). It is one such character that has got almost equal prominence to that of Rajinikanth in the KS Ravikumar directorial.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya has music by Mani Sharma and the film is slated to release in the second half of 2021.

