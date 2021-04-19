Actor Naresh files case against realtor  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor Naresh lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad Central Crime Station against Lingam Srinivas, owner of a construction firm, alleging that the latter had borrowed Rs 7.50 crore from him but failed to repay the amount for more than six years.

In a video message on Sunday, Naresh said that his family knew Srinivas through their maternal uncle Raghunath. Srinivas was associated with them as he was the signing authority of his construction firm and had transactions with their construction firm Phoenix Constructions.