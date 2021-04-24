Telugu TV star Pallavi Ramisetty back with new series

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After entertaining us for 10 years essaying the role of Amritha, a lawyer, in Telugu’s hit serial Aadade Aadharam which wrapped up in March last year, TV’s favourite star Pallavi Ramisetty is back with her new TV serial. Playing the lead role of a mother looking for her lost child, the new Telugu series, Paape Maa Jeevana Jyothi will air from Monday, April 26 on Star Maa.

In an interview with TNIE, Pallavi talks about her role in the upcoming series and about her journey in the Telugu industry till now. “I am playing the role of Jyothi, mother to an eight-year-old girl, Jeevana in the serial,” says Pallavi. The sitcom revolves around Jyothi who is not accepted by her husband’s family.

However, with Jeevana’s birth, she finds peace with the family which is short-lived. Jeevana gets kidnapped and the story follows the struggle that young Jeevana faces when she has been torn away from her family, while her heartbroken mother continues to look for her. Will destiny bring the mother and child together and will Jyothi find her place in everyone’s heart, are questions that form the crux of the story.

The Nandi award winner for best small screen actress for her role in Bharyamani, Pallavi adds, “This story is about the triumph of the human spirit and a mother and daughter finally finding their way back to each other.” From a hesitant teenager to a confident actress now at 28, Pallavi who has acted in till date acted in five serials has come a long way. “After I completed Class X, I was coaxed by a relative to take up acting and I haven’t looked back since then,” she says happily.

Pallavi has also acted in many TV shows such as Ali 369, Star Mahila, and Cash. Last year during the lockdown, she says the TV industry faced huge losses. “We are taking more precautions on the sets now which make it very tough,” she adds. Selective about the characters she portrays on screen, the recently married Pallavi currently has two Telugu series in her kitty. On advice for budding actresses, Pallavi comments: “Doing serials is not an easy job. You have to be mentally strong and determined.” Excited about this new drama which will telecast Monday to Saturday at 12 pm, Pallavi says, “I hope my audience will accept me in this new role as well.”