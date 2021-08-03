STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Abhishek Banerjee excited about his Telugu debut with Anand Deverakonda

The yet-to-be-titled film, which also features Anand Deverakonda and Manasa Radhakrishnan, is being helmed by KV Guhan.

Published: 03rd August 2021 03:36 PM

Bollywood actor Abhishek Banerjee

Bollywood actor Abhishek Banerjee

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Abhishek Banerjee is all set to make his Telugu debut. The yet-to-be-titled film, which also features Anand Deverakonda and Manasa Radhakrishnan, is being helmed by KV Guhan.

On working in the Telugu film, Abhishek said, "Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu is where I spent a considerable amount of my childhood and I grew up watching Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. So in a way shooting for a Telugu film is like going back to childhood."

He added, "It feels good to know that your talent is getting recognition across industries, I am also very excited to work alongside Anand Deverakonda. I look forward to this project." Abhishek, who is best known for his roles in 'Paatal Lok' and 'Stree', will also be seen in 'Rocket', 'Bhediya', 'Aankh Micholi', 'Helmet' and 'Dostana 2'.

