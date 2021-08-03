STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' to release on Christmas 2021

A still from Pushpa

Actor Allu Arjun in a still from 'Pushpa'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The first part of Telugu star Allu Arjun's upcoming movie "Pushpa" will hit the theatres countrywide on Christmas this year, the producers announced on Tuesday. Titled "Pushpa: The Rise", the multilingual action-thriller also features Rashmika Mandanna and National Award-winning star Fahadh Faasil.

The makers had earlier announced that "Pushpa: The Rise" would have a theatrical release on August 13 with the second part bowing out in 2022. However, the first part was postponed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers said in a joint statement that the team is thrilled to showcase the film to fans.

"'Pushpa' is an action-packed story that has moments that tug at the heart and filming it has been a joyride. The film has already created a lot of buzz among the audiences and we are thrilled to announce that the first part will get a Christmas release this year. We can't wait for the fans to watch it and shower their never ending love to the entire team of 'Pushpa'. We have decided to release the second installation of the movie to release in the year 2022," they said.

Written and directed by Sukumar of "Arya" fame, the film will be released in Telugu as well as Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages. "Pushpa: The Rise" chronicles the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts the convoluted nexus that unfurls in the course of the narrative of a man who is taken by avarice.

Faasil, known for starring in acclaimed movies like "Malik", "Joji", "Kumbalangi Nights" and "Super Deluxe", plays the antagonist in the film opposite Arjun. The film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

