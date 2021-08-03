STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

'RRR' team reaches Ukraine to film last schedule

SS Rajamouli's Telugu production "RRR" also features Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

Published: 03rd August 2021 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

A still from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'.

A still from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his team behind period drama "RRR" will be shooting the last schedule of the movie in Ukraine.

The Telugu-language film is a fictional tale on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century - Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan and Kumaram Bheem, essayed by NT Rama Rao Jr.

In a social media post on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, makers of the film shared that the team has reached Europe for the final leg of the filming.

"Team #RRRMovie arrives in #Ukraine for the last schedule of the film. Excited," the post on film's official Twitter handle read.

Earlier in June, the makers had revealed that they are short of shooting two songs to wrap the production.

The first song from the film, titled 'Dosti', was released over the weekend to mark the International Friendship Day Produced by DVV Entertainments, "RRR" also features Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

The film is scheduled to release theatrically on October 13.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RRR Telugu film SS Rajamouli Ajay Devgn Alia Bhat DVV Entertainments Dosti RRR
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp