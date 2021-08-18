STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi's 'Love Story' to release theatrically in September

Announced in 2019, the film's production was stalled last year due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

Published: 18th August 2021 12:40 PM

Kollywood actress Sai Pallavi

Kollywood actress Sai Pallavi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer Telugu romantic drama "Love Story" is set to release theatrically on September 10.

Written and directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film was earlier scheduled to release in April but was postponed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chaitanya took to Twitter and shared the new release date of the Telugu-language film.

"This Vinayaka Chaviti is extra special! #LoveStory releasing in theatres near you on Sep 10," the 34-year-old actor wrote.

The film is backed by Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.

The official Twitter account of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas wrote that the film will have a "worldwide grand theatrical release".

Pallavi, best known for her hit "Premam", also shared the latest poster and wrote, "Finally! We'll see you on the 10th of September."

The shooting of "Love Story" was wrapped in November 2020.

 

