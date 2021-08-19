STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia food connoisseur at heart

 Did you know glam queen Tamannaah is a total foodie, to such an extent that there was a time when she nearly missed her flight over a selfie with a plate of spaghetti?

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Did you know glam queen Tamannaah is a total foodie, to such an extent that there was a time when she nearly missed her flight over a selfie with a plate of spaghetti? But where does all that go, you must wonder. She seems to be getting fitter and prettier with every passing day. While the actor can’t contain her excitement to host MasterChef Telugu, she spills the beans about her love for food and how she stays fit 

Which is your favourite cuisine?
I proudly call myself a food connoisseur and love exploring various cuisines. Being in the MasterChef Telugu kitchen with these legendary judges and talented home cooks has opened my taste palette even more. We get to see so much innovation happening in the kitchen and the flavour combinations brought in by these cooks are just phenomenal. My favorite cuisine will always be South Indian, especially an authentic Telangana meal. It is not just my favorite meal, but comfort food as well.

Your favourite Telangana/Andhra dish?
Pesarattu is my absolute favourite. It is a wholesome meal and packed with protein, thanks to green gram which has some numerous health benefits.

How do you stay fit despite being a foodie? 
I am a total foodie. I think people confuse food and fitness to be polar opposites. Fitness keeps our body physically active and there is more to fitness than food. It is both for our mind and body. Food is for the soul.

How does it feel to host a food reality show?
I am super excited and happy to be hosting MasterChef Telugu. It is an internationally revered culinary show and Innovative Film Academy has done a wonderful job with the regional adaption of the same, not just in Telugu but also in other South Indian languages such as Tamil, which is already on-air, It will soon be launched in Kannada and Malayalam too. Hosting MasterChef Telugu also marks my television debut.

As an actor, I have always strove to take up different roles and experiment, but this is a whole new experience for me. I am thankful to Mr. Prasad, founder of Innovative Film Academy, for bringing me on board and also the judges, who have been so supportive in this journey. The kitchen is buzzing with action and the contestants go through a very intense experience. It is a highly competitive environment. As the host, I’m like a cheerleader to them and I give my support and keep them motivated throughout the show.

