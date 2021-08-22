Birthday best wishes pour in on Megastar Chiranjeevi

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As Megastar Chiranjeevi basks in the warmth of his 66th birthday, best wishes continue to pour in from all corners on Sunday.

HYDERABAD: As Megastar Chiranjeevi basks in the warmth of his 66th birthday, best wishes continue to pour in from all corners on Sunday. It was star power all the way, as actors and celebrities went to town with their birthday wishes.

Son and film star-maker Ram Charan Tej, affectionately called Cherry, took to Twitter with a special video to wish his dad on Sunday. "Unforgettable Moments in life with whom I call Appa!" Ram Charan tweeted on Sunday. The video contains vignettes from his prized moments with the megastar while shooting for the Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan-starrer 'Acharya'.

Chiranjeevi's younger brother Naga Babu also released a video on Twitter to wish the megastar. The actor, who has made his screen presence felt with supporting roles, tweeted a simple 'Happy Birthday Annayya' ('Annaya' means 'elder brother' in Telugu). But it was his video, simulating a museum with images of the megastar adorning the walls, that caught the fancy of fans.

The megastar's nephew Allu Arjun posted a throwback picture with the birthday boy. "Many many happy returns of the day to my and our one and only MEGASTAR CHIRANJEEVI garu," he tweeted.

Between them, the Konidela and Allu families have at least ten movie stars ruling the roost in Tollywood. They include Chiranjeevi's youngest brother, Pawan Kalyan, a leading actor and politician.

Younger brother Naga Babu's son Varun Tej is a rising star with hit movies such as 'Fida' and his daughter Niharika has worked on the big and small screens. The extended family includes Chiranjeevi's nephews Sai Dharam Tej and Vaishnav Tej of 'Uppena' fame.

Outside the family, too, several Tollywood stars also wished Chiranjeevi on his 66th birthday. Popular actor Mahesh Babu greeted Chiranjeevi and tweeted that he was "honoured" to be unveiling the title of the megastar's next film 'Bholaa Shankar'.

"May the year ahead bring you great health and success. All the best sir," Mahesh Babu added.

Leading South Indian actor Prakash Raj also took to Twitter to wish Chiranjeevi. In a video message posted on the micro blogging site, he praised Chiranjeevi and conveyed his good wishes. "It's our good fortune that you are among our midst. You are strength of all the fraternity. Love you, Annaya. You deserve all the joy, all happiness and abundance of peace," Prakash Raj tweeted.

