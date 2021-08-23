STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tollywood actor Adivi Sesh urges women to download 'Disha app' for safety

The actor said that the Andhra Pradesh government introduced Disha Act and app for the safety of women.

Published: 23rd August 2021 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 10:47 AM

Adivi Sesh

Adivi Sesh

By ANI

VISHAKAPATNAM: Tollywood actor Adivi Sesh has urged women to download the "Disha app" for safety.

He was addressing an awareness program organized by the police at Rama Krishna beach on Sunday

Further, he stated that the Disha police station has complete details of the app and that women should be aware of the application to guard themselves in times of distress.

A number of students who took part in the program downloaded the Disha app.

The awareness drive was attended by DCP-I Gowthami Sali, ACP East Sirish, and ACP Prem Kajal, among others.

In 2019, The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly had unanimously passed two Bills, Andhra Pradesh Disha Act - AP Special Courts for Specified Offences against Women and Children Act 2019, and AP Disha Act - Criminal Law (AP Amendment) Act 2019, to constitute exclusive special courts in every district for speedy trial of specified offenses against women and children and for amending sections in the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, adding new sections and awarding capital punishment to those convicted of rape.

