2017 drug case: ED summons 12 Tollywood celebrities including Rakul Preet Singh, Ravi Teja

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to as many as 12 Tollywood celebrities in connection with the infamous drugs case of 2017 in which they were allegedly involved. After the Telangana Excise and Prohibition Department busted a drug racket, the State government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the links of celebrities with drug peddlers. The excise department had booked 12 cases and filed 11 chargesheets.

Now, the ED has summoned the celebrities to probe if any money laundering took place when drugs were peddled. Director Puri Jagannadh, actors Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, Rakul Preet Singh, Charmy Kaur, Navdeep, Mumaith Khan, Tanish, Nandu and Tarun were among those summoned by the ED.

They were asked to appear before the agency between September 2 and 22. As part of the probe, the SIT had also collected hair and nail samples of the film personalities, their associates and several others, and sent them for forensic analysis, but had not made any progress thereafter.