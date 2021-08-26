STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SS Rajamouli wraps up 'RRR' shoot, now in post-production

Along with Ram Charan and Kumaram Bheem, 'RRR' also features Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

A still from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'.

A still from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has completed shooting on his magnum opus film "Rise Roar Revolt" ("RRR").

The Telugu-language film is a fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century - Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan and Kumaram Bheem, essayed by NT Rama Rao Jr.

In a social media post on Thursday, August 26, 2021, on the official Twitter page of "RRR", the makers announced that the team has finished shooting.

"And that's a wrap! Love-you gesture. Except for a couple of pickup shots, we are officially done with the entire shoot of #RRRMovie. Incidentally finished with the same bike shot that we started with on November 19th 2018," the tweet read.

The team revealed that the post-production work of the film is moving at a "brisk pace".

The principal photography of 'RRR' commenced in November 2018.

After the coronavirus pandemic hit India in March 2020, the shooting came to a halt.

It was later resumed in October.

The shoot was again put on hold in May 2021 due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

It restarted from June 21 after the Telangana government lifted the shutdown in the state.

The team of 'RRR' headed to Ukraine early this month to shoot the last schedule of the much-talked about period action movie.

The film also featuring Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles, is produced by DVV Entertainments.

"RRR" is schedule for a theatrical release on October 13.
 

