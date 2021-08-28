STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actors Pooja Hegde, Akhil Akkineni's 'Most Eligible Bachelor' to release theatrically in October

"Most Eligible Bachelor" was previously postponed multiple times owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

File photo of actor Akhil Akkineni

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Pooja Hegde on Saturday announced that her film "Most Eligible Bachelor" will hit the theatres countrywide on October 8.

The Telugu-language romantic-comedy is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar of "Parugu" fame and stars Akhil Akkineni opposite Hegde.

The 30-year-old actor in an Instagram post shared the news of the release date of the film.

"And we have a new release date! Birthday month just got sweeter! OCTOBER 8th! See you in the THEATRES.

Bringing out lots of love, laughter & entertainment to you all! #mosteligiblebachelor," Hegde, who will celebrate her 31st birthday on October 13, wrote.

It was initially scheduled to arrive in theatres on April 2, 2020 but was later pushed to January 2021.

The makers then twice decided to release the film earlier this year but the second wave of the pandemic impacted the plans.

The film reportedly features Akkineni as an NRI and Hegde as a stand-up comedian.

"Most Eligible Bachelor" is produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma on GA2 Pictures.

