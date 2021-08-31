'Watching you grow has been my greatest joy': Mahesh Babu pens birthday wish for son Gautam

By ANI

MUMBAI: Superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar's son Gautam turned 15 on Tuesday, and to make his day special, the two penned adorable posts on social media. Taking to Instagram, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Happy 15 my son!! Watching you grow has been my greatest joy. Wishing you the best today and always! Go on and conquer the world Love you, GG."

Namrata's post is also quite heartfelt. "You are loved.. for the boy you are, the man you will become and the precious son you will always be!! Happy 15 my dearest Jibil!! @gautamghattamaneni.. Love you so so much," she posted on the photo-sharing application.

Mahesh and Namrata also have a daughter named Sitara. The couple has been happily married since 2005. On the work front, Mahesh Babu has 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' all set for release. The film is scheduled to release on January 13, 2022.