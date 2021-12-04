STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5: Former contestants gather online support for Sreerama Chandra

While Sreerama Chandra appeared like an underdog in the recent episodes, his presence during one of the episodes became a huge hit.

Published: 04th December 2021 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Telugu singer Sreerama Chandra

Telugu singer Sreerama Chandra (Photo| Facebook)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Dance master Anee and Anchor Ravi, who got eliminated from 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' in the recent eliminations, support Sreerama Chandra for the finale.

The two contestants were shown the exit in consecutive weeks during the elimination process. Now that their friend Sreerama Chandra is in the race to win the 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' title, they extended their support through social media.

Singer Madhulika Pasumarti, who is a good friend of Sreerama Chandra hosted the live session.

Anee and Ravi had a chat about Sreerama Chandra's game and appealed to their viewers to vote for him. They shared their 'Bigg Boss' journey with Sreerama and had called all his social media fans, to vote for him in the coming days, which would help him win the 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' title.

Ravi said, "Sreerama Chandra is the most genuine person on the reality show. Though I could only connect with him after a few weeks, we had shared a great bond. Please vote for him and make him the winner of the season. Sreerama Chandra deserves to win 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5'. I am voting for him."

Speaking during the live session, Anee said, "Sreerama is one of the strongest contestants. I saw him getting emotional a couple of times in recent episodes. It just hurt me to see such a strong person break down like that. I am voting for him, praying and wishing he wins the title."

While Sreerama Chandra appeared like an underdog in the recent episodes, his presence during one of the episodes became a huge hit. Sreerama Chandra had injured his legs in one of the tasks, after which the makers had played the 'Gelupu Thalupule' song from the movie 'Theenmaar'.

As soon as the singer heard his own voice in 'Bigg Boss' house, he was seen getting emotional. After this episode, his graph increased exponentially.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bigg Boss Telugu Sreerama Chandra Madhulika Pasumarti Bigg Boss 5
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp