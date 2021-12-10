STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa' completes censor formalities for release

Tollywood's iconic stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming movie, 'Pushpa', has completed the censor formalities.

Published: 10th December 2021 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa'.

By IANS

It is reported that the Censor Board has certified the action drama with U/A.

Now that the censor formalities are also done, the makers of 'Pushpa' are planning to organise a grand pre-release event for the movie.

As per sources, the 'Pushpa' team is planning to hold an event on December 12, in Hyderabad.

The whole team would be present at the event, and the makers will soon announce the list of guests who are to grace the pre-release event.

As it marks Allu Arjun's first pan-Indian movie, it is being released in multiple languages. 'Pushpa' is considered as one of the most awaited movies of the season, as it has the red sandalwood smuggling as the crux.

Allu Arjun plays a role named Pushpa Raj, while Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead opposite him.

Helmed by ace director Sukumar, the action entertainer is all set to hit the screens on December 17 worldwide.

The makers had unveiled the trailer, introducing most of the important roles.

The movie also stars Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Fahadh Faasil in key roles.

