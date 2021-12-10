Even if I get a Hollywood offer, I would like to make an Indian story: RRR director Rajamouli

By Express News Service

The trailer of RRR was launched in Mumbai yesterday. The event was graced by director SS Rajamouli along with his cast and producers. Jr NTR, who essays the role of Komaram Bheem in the film, joined actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt at the launch. The film’s other lead, Ram Charan, who portrays Alluri Sitarama Raju, could not attend due to personal commitments.

At the launch, SS Rajamouli was asked if he has received any offers from Hollywood. Rajamouli’s films, especially the Baahubali franchise, have been global hits in the past.

“Frankly I didn’t receive any offers from Hollywood,” Rajamouli said, adding: “I like to make Indian films. Even if I get an offer from some other industry, I would like to make an Indian story and present it to them.”

The director also addressed the declining gap between Bollywood and south Industries. RRR, which features Alia and Ajay in prominent roles, is pegged as the biggest pan-India release post the pandemic. The film will release in Telugu as well as in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and other Indian and foreign languages. The film’s North India theatrical rights, as well as electronic, satellite, and digital rights, have been sold to Bollywood-based Pen Studios.

“It is a mental block that North actors have to act in Hindi films and South actors have to act in South languages,” Rajamouli said. “Acting has no language. Most actors want to do challenging characters and if they have different directors approaching them from different languages, they will also be interested. I think in the future we will see more collaborations like this.”