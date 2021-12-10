STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Even if I get a Hollywood offer, I would like to make an Indian story: RRR director Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli’s films, especially the Baahubali franchise, have been global hits in the past.

Published: 10th December 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'RRR'.

A still from 'RRR'.

By Express News Service

The trailer of RRR was launched in Mumbai yesterday. The event was graced by director SS Rajamouli along with his cast and producers. Jr NTR, who essays the role of Komaram Bheem in the film, joined actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt at the launch. The film’s other lead, Ram Charan, who portrays Alluri Sitarama Raju, could not attend due to personal commitments.

At the launch, SS Rajamouli was asked if he has received any offers from Hollywood. Rajamouli’s films, especially the Baahubali franchise, have been global hits in the past.

WATCH | RRR drops trailer; Ram Charan, Jr NTR join hands in a visual extravaganza

“Frankly I didn’t receive any offers from Hollywood,” Rajamouli said, adding: “I like to make Indian films. Even if I get an offer from some other industry, I would like to make an Indian story and present it to them.”

The director also addressed the declining gap between Bollywood and south Industries. RRR, which features Alia and Ajay in prominent roles, is pegged as the biggest pan-India release post the pandemic. The film will release in Telugu as well as in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and other Indian and foreign languages. The film’s North India theatrical rights, as well as electronic, satellite, and digital rights, have been sold to Bollywood-based Pen Studios.

“It is a mental block that North actors have to act in Hindi films and South actors have to act in South languages,” Rajamouli said. “Acting has no language. Most actors want to do challenging characters and if they have different directors approaching them from different languages, they will also be interested. I think in the future we will see more collaborations like this.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RRR trailer RRR SS Rajamouli Jr NTR Ram Charan Alluri Sitarama Raju
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp