Jr NTR explains why his 'RRR' character gives him an adrenaline rush

Jr NTR will be seen essaying the role of Komaram Bheem, the Gond leader who fought the Nizam's administration in the 1930s, in 'RRR'.

Published: 10th December 2021 04:46 PM

Tollywood actor Jr NTR

By IANS

MUMBAI: When NTR Jr was quizzed at the launch of the 'RRR' trailer here on Thursday about the movie offers he had to decline because of this pan-Indian period film, he had a ready answer, which was like a tribute to the director S.S. Rajamouli.

"Do You think someone could come up to me and offer me a film when I was doing a Rajamouli movie?" NTR Jr countered. "This does not happen in the industry when you're working with Jakkanna. 'Aisa nahi hota hain'." Rajamouli is lovingly addressed as 'Jakkanna' by NTR Jr and others in Tollywood.

Addressing the journalist who asked this question, NTR Jr added: "You know, you've been there for a long time. The sooner you accept it the better it is." He surprised the media with his flawless Hindi and quick wit.

The 'Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava' actor will be seen essaying the role of Komaram Bheem, the Gond leader who fought the Nizam's administration in the 1930s, in 'RRR'. In the trailer, the actor is introduced as a protector of the Gond tribe. He's seen taking on a tiger in the trailer.

Commenting on his character, NTR Jr said: "There are some historical heroes whose stories remain in your memory since your childhood. Robin Hood, for example. Playing Bheem took me down memory lane."

He added: "When you think about the freedom fighters, you feel the adrenaline rush just thinking about what they did for us and how much a part of their lives they are. So, for me, it wasn't that difficult. I just did what my director had asked me to do."

