Makers of 'Shyam Singha Roy' planning big pre-release event

Actor Nani, who is termed as the Telugu's Natural star, is to appear in a dual-shaded role in his much-anticipated movie 'Shyam Singha Roy'.

A still from Nani-starrer 'Shyam Singha Roy'.

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Actor Nani, who is termed as the Telugu's Natural star, is to appear in a dual-shaded role in his much-anticipated movie 'Shyam Singha Roy'.

Starring Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian as the female leads, the movie is to hit the screens soon.

Helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, 'Shyam Singha Roy' has got a decent hype, prior to its release. The makers of the movie, have now organised the pre-release event, which would amplify the buzz.

The movie's pre-release event is to be organised at Rangleela Maidan, Warangal, on December 14.

'Shyam Singha Roy' team would be present at the event, so as to promote the action drama. It is reported that the movie would see popular celebrities as the guests.

Nani is said to have portrayed a revolutionary writer in the movie, while Sai Pallavi apparently plays a Devadasi. 'Shyam Singha Roy' features a 1970's Kolkata backdrop, while Nani is seen in a dual role in the movie. Krithi Shetty is to be seen in an impressive role as well.

Slated for its release on December 24, 'Shyam Singha Roy' has been in the limelight for quite a long time.

