'Negative' draws applause

Debutant Bala Satish has turned director with a suspense thriller titled Negative.

Bala Satish.

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

Debutant Bala Satish has turned director with a suspense thriller titled Negative. Trained at Satyam Yabi Film Institute, the youngster, who hails from Kadapa says, “In 2020, when the whole world was reeling in fear of Covid-19, the word ‘positive’ had sent shivers down our spines.

The only word that gave us solace is someone testing negative after recovering from the illness. Surprisingly, the word ‘negative’ turned into a ‘positive feeling’ and eased things out. I have taken a cue from this experience and have chosen Negative as my film’s title.” The trailer of the film, which dropped recently on YouTube, has garnered good response from all corners.

“I am delighted with the response to the trailer. In fact, it was screened at several international film festivals and received a thumping response from both critics and the audience,” he says adding, “I am thrilled that people are eagerly waiting to watch my film.

Hence, I have decided to release it on YouTube later this month.” Asked what inspired him to become a director, Bala Satish says, “I grew up watching the films of Shankar Shanmugam, SS Rajamouli and Puri Jagannadh. I want to follow in their footsteps and prove myself as a director.”

