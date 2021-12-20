STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Nani reveals he tried 15 different looks for 'Shyam Singha Roy'

Nani's look in 'Shyam Singha Roy' represented the men in Bengal during the '70s.

Published: 20th December 2021 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Nani-starrer 'Shyam Singha Roy'.

A still from Nani-starrer 'Shyam Singha Roy'.

By IANS

Telugu star Nani experimented with 15 different get-ups before finalising his look for 'Shyam Singha Roy'.

For 'Shyam Singha Roy', Nani said he has come out of his comfort zone so as to look appealing in his role as a Bengali writer.

Nani appears in dual roles in Rahul Sankrityan's 'Shyam Singha Roy'. One of the roles Nani plays in the movie demanded he tries a number of get-ups before choosing one.

In one of the video conversations with the media, Nani had mentioned that his role as a social reformer and a revolutionary writer in the movie demanded a brief makeover.

"Though the look doesn't appear like an intense one, the makeover was a bit difficult. I tried around 15 get-ups before we got fixated on the current look in the movie 'Shyam Singha Roy'.

An interesting aspect about his makeover is that Nani didn't gain weight, though he looked a bit chubby as 'Shyam Singha Roy'.

Nani's looks had his hairstyle, moustache, and dressing style changed, which would represent the men in Bengal during the '70s. Nani, who had to utter powerful dialogues in Bengali, also practiced the diction.

Nani and his team are all set with back-to-back promotions, as they wait for 'Shyam Singha Roy' to hit the screens on December 24.

Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian are the female leads in the movie.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nani Shyam Singha Roy Sai Pallavi Krithi Shetty Madonna Sebastian
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp