STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

'Bheemla Nayak' makers apologise to Pawan's fans as movie release postponed

The makers, who were requested to postpone 'Bheemla Nayak' and back off from the Sankranthi race, announced a new release date of February 25 for the movie on Tuesday.

Published: 21st December 2021 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

HYDERABAD: The makers of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Bheemla Nayak' have apologised to the fans after they announced the postponement of the movie's release to avert a clash with other big-budget films.

The makers, who were requested to postpone 'Bheemla Nayak' and back off from the Sankranthi race, announced a new release date of February 25 for the movie on Tuesday.

'Bheemla Nayak' producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, who took to his social media, wrote, "Apologies to all the fans. Sorry, it was out of my hands. I had to go by our hero @PawanKalyan gari words."

"As you'll know he's always inclined to the welfare of this industry," Vamsi wrote.

"I promise you all, this Shivarathri, a storming force will hit the screens! #BheemlaNayakon25thFeb"," he added.


The producer's guild of Telugu movies had a meeting where they discussed the upcoming movie releases.

In order to avert a clash at the box-office, the bigwigs of the Telugu film industry decided to request the makers of 'Bheemla Nayak' and 'F3' to postpone their respective movies.

ALSO READ | Rajamouli thanks Pawan, Mahesh, Dil Raju for averting box-office clash

The reasons quoted for the postponement include the distribution of theatres for the big-ticket movies during Sankranthi, along with other problems related to movie collections.

As 'Bheemla Nayak' is out of the race now, S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR' and Radha Krishna Kumar's 'Radhe Shyam' will be the two big movies that would compete at the box office during Sankranthi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bheemla Nayak Pawan Kalyan Rana Daggubati
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp