Salman Khan to start shooting for Chiranjeevi’s Godfather in February

We had earlier reported that Bollywood actor Salman Khan is making his Telugu debut with Chiranjeevi-starrer Godfather.

Published: 22nd December 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Salman Khan, who is friends with Chiranjeevi, has never been in a Telugu film before.

By Express News Service
Directed by Mohan Raja, the film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam thriller Lucifer. Sources say Salman will have a cameo appearance and is set to step into the shoes of Prithviraj Sukumaran. He will be joining the sets in February.

That’s not all, he will also shake a leg with Chiranjeevi in a special number to be crooned by American pop star Britney Spears.

The makers have wrapped up the third schedule of the film on Monday and a new schedule will commence in January. Produced by NVR Cinema LLP in association with Konidela Productions, Godfather will hit the screens next summer.

