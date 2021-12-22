Salman Khan to start shooting for Chiranjeevi’s Godfather in February

By Express News Service

Salman Khan

We had earlier reported that Bollywood actor Salman Khan is making his Telugu debut with Chiranjeevi-starrer Godfather.

Directed by Mohan Raja, the film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam thriller Lucifer. Sources say Salman will have a cameo appearance and is set to step into the shoes of Prithviraj Sukumaran. He will be joining the sets in February.

That’s not all, he will also shake a leg with Chiranjeevi in a special number to be crooned by American pop star Britney Spears.

The makers have wrapped up the third schedule of the film on Monday and a new schedule will commence in January. Produced by NVR Cinema LLP in association with Konidela Productions, Godfather will hit the screens next summer.