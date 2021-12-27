STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telugu movie industry lacks unity on several issues: Nani

Nani also mentioned that the industry must have stood stronger when the movie 'Vakeel Saab' was released.

A still from Nani-starrer 'Shyam Singha Roy'.

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Actor Nani, who has been vocal about various issues faced by the Telugu movie industry, admits that there is no unity in Tollywood.

During the release of his movie 'Shyam Singha Roy', the 'Eega' hero had actively participated in multiple promotional activities.

In one of his interviews, the actor talks about the ticket pricing issues in Andhra Pradesh.

"We have problems here. And it would have been nice if everyone would have come out to defend each other," Nani said.

"We lack unity. I wish this statement wasn't true. But we missed sorting the problems together."

Nani also mentioned that the industry must have stood stronger when the movie 'Vakeel Saab' was released itself.

The Andhra Pradesh government had slashed movie ticket prices and it was seen as retaliation for leading star Pawan Kalyan's political ambitions, which was evident from the release of 'Vakeel Saab'.

Now that the state government has been ordering theatre raids, Nani is the only Telugu actor who has spoken on these issues apart from a few who support him.

Nani was also targeted by the ruling YSRCP leaders, surrounding his comments recently. "I am not even aware of his existence. Who is Nani? ", one of the ruling party leaders asked in a recent press event.

Actor Siddarth is also one of the actors who have been expressing their opinions on the issue.

