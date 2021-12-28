STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Jr NTR has the mentality of a child and the personality of a lion: Ram Charan

Participating in the special pre-release event of 'RRR' in Chennai on Monday, Ram Charan started his speech by thanking everybody associated with the film.

Published: 28th December 2021 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Ram Charan

Telugu star Ram Charan (File | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Stating that what he loved the most about his film 'RRR' was the fact that he had found a brother in his co-star Jr NTR, actor Ram Charan said 'Tarak' had the mentality of a child and the personality of a lion.

Participating in the special pre-release event of 'RRR' in Chennai on Monday, Ram Charan started his speech by thanking everybody associated with the film.

He said, "I don't know if I should call him my guru or headmaster or principal or guide or my director who gave me my first hit in the industry. I thank Rajamouli sir for having made a film with the two of us together. Thank you for giving us an opportunity and for giving me a brother like Jr NTR."

Stating that there was just a year's difference between him and Jr NTR, Ramcharan then said that in real life though, Tarak has the mentality of a child and the personality of a lion.

"You have to be a little careful with him," the young actor said with a laugh and admitted that he thoroughly enjoyed working with Jr NTR, also known as Tarak.

"I am thanking everyone else but I will not thank Tarak because I want to thank God for giving me a brother, a relationship. So, thank you, God. If I thank him, I feel this relationship will end here. I want to keep this relationship, this movie. What I really love about this movie is my brotherhood with Tarak, which I am going to take to my grave," the star said to the tumultuous applause of fans who had gathered in large numbers at the auditorium.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RRR Jr NTR Ram Charan Rajamouli
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp