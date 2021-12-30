Jr NTR's public disclosure of his depression draws attention

HYDERABAD: 'RRR' actor Jr NTR recently openly discussed his depression. Despite being tagged as Tollywood's top actor, Jr NTR said he too had faced depression.
Jr NTR revealed that he was dragged into depression after he failed to come up with hits in his career.
Having entered the movie industry at the age of 18, he was ignorant about how things would work for him, after facing a few failures.
Jr NTR had bagged Rajamouli's 'Student No. 1', which was a super hit at that point in time. Nevertheless, the 'Janatha Garage' hero soon suffered a steep fall.
At that time, as mentioned by Jr NTR he was wondering how long he would be able to maintain success since there was an inevitable fall ahead in life.
"I was not unhappy because my movie didn't work. I was clueless about how my future life would go on."
"I took my failure a hard way. I stopped working out, and became confused," Jr NTR said.
In Jr NTR's words, Rajamouli helped him cope with his difficult situation. He said, "Rajamouli helped me introspect, which made me a better person and a better performer."
Jr NTR's fans have appreciated him for publicly disclosing these episodes, which shows that mental health is no longer a taboo subject in Tollywood.
HYDERABAD: 'RRR' actor Jr NTR recently openly discussed his depression. Despite being tagged as Tollywood's top actor, Jr NTR said he too had faced depression.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
France culls over 600,000 poultry in new bird flu outbreak
Kerala govt vetoed Governor's suggestion to confer DLitt on President Kovind, alleges Congress
Omicron positive man dies in Rajasthan, second such fatality in India
Congress leaders fighting for CM's chair, 'weak Punjab government' needs to be shunned: Kejriwal
Will impose more curbs in Jaipur as Covid situation may turn explosive: Gehlot
Kangana Ranaut's plea against CMM order refusing transfer of defamation case rejected by sessions court