'Parched' actress Tannishtha Chatterjee joins 'Cyanide' cast

National award-winning director Rajesh Touchriver’s next film with Priyamani is all set to commence its principal photography on February 15. Titled Cyanide, the multi-lingual crime-thriller is based on the life of teacher-turned-serial killer of 20 women, Cyanide Mohan.

Now, it has been revealed that acclaimed actor Tannishtha Chatterjee, who is known for her role in Ajay Devgn’s production Parched, has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film.

“The film will be shot Hyderabad, Mangaluru, Kodagu, Bengaluru, Kasaragod and Goa. We are delighted to have Tannishtha Chatterjee on board and she plays an important role which drives the film.

We are confident that Cyanide will become a milestone in Telugu cinema,” said K Niranjan Reddy, one of the producers of Cyanide.

Also starring Tanikella Bharani, Sriman and a host of actors from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada, the film presents Priyamani as a special investigation officer with an IG rank.