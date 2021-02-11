Release date of  Vijay Deverakonda’s 'Liger' locked

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger is all set for a theatrical release on September 9. Set in the murky world of kick-boxing, the martial arts drama marks Vijay’s entry into Hindi cinema.

The film will resume shooting in Mumbai on Thursday after the months-long halt in production due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The team will shoot non-stop until the completion of the film. Filming will resume on February 11 in Mumbai in a specially erected set, and follow it up with a two week-schedule in Bangkok, where two action sequences would be shot featuring Vijay and foreign fighters.

The makers are planning to wrap up the shoot by summer and release the film in five languages on September 9,” reveals a source close to the crew.

The film, which features Ananya Panday as the female lead is being directed by Puri Jagannadh and also has Ramya Krishnan, Makarand Deshpande, and Ronit Roy in supporting roles.

