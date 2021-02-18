STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Responsible driving is the key: NTR Jr at Cyberabad Police Annual Conference 2021

Earlier on his arrival, Jr NTR launched two highway patrol vehicles which will be deployed on Hyderabad-Bijapur highway.

Published: 18th February 2021

Jr NTR

Tollywood actor Jr NTR (Photo| IMDb)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: "God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers. As parents can't be everywhere, he created soldiers and police,"  said Tollywood actor NTR Jr while addressing a gathering of about 1,500 people at the 1st Cyberabad Police Annual Conference 2021 organised by Cyberabad Traffic Police in the city on Wednesday at Sandhya Convention Hall at Gachibowli.

"I have come here not as an actor, but as the sad family member who lost two family members in the road accidents. I have lost my father Nandamuri Harikrishna in a road accident near Nalgonda. The whole world knows how a careful driver my father was as he drove my grandfather NT Rama Rao 33000 km in Chaitnya Ratham safely. We lost him because of somebody’s wrong and carelessness driving. I have also lost my brother Janaki Ram in a highway accident. Both lost their lives for no fault of theirs and both these incidents send a strong message on road safety. Responsible driving is the key. Everyone who sits in front of a steering wheel must bear in mind there is a family who is dependent on him waiting back at home. No amount of legislation, rules ensure the change we all want to see. It has to be self-driven to change yourself," the actor said. 

Earlier on arrival, Jr NTR launched two highway patrol vehicles which will be deployed on Hyderabad Bijapur highway. He also inspected the stalls and enquired about the products on the display.

Chief Guest Sandeep Shandilya, Additional DGP, Railways and Road Safety said nearly hundreds lose their lives every year in Cyberabad alone. In 30 out of 100 accidents, precious lives are lost. When this is compared to Tamil Nadu, it is higher, he said. Two lakh new vehicles are being added every year to the already congested roads he said.

Shandilya appreciated Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar for all his proactive initiatives. He lauded his efforts for mobilising plasma when the society was in dire need of it. Shandilya also stressed on the responsible driving.

"Cyberabad Police accord high importance to road safety. Our goal has been to reduce road accidents and minimise deaths. We have taken a holistic approach. Cyberabad Traffic Police under the leadership of SM Vijay Kumar, DCP Traffic, Cyberabad, has done a very good job," he added.

Sajjanar recalled the excellence performances of various colleagues in the department. He also appreciated them for their good work.

