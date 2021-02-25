STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pragya Jaiswal to play IAS officer in 'NBK 106'

The actor plays a district collector in this action entertainer starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and directed by Boyapati Srinu

Published: 25th February 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya Jaiswal

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

We had earlier reported that actor Pragya Jaiswal has been roped in as the female lead opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna in his upcoming action entertainer, NBK 106.

Now, we have learnt that Pragya plays an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer in the film directed by Boyapati Srinu.

That’s not all, she will also be seen as the wife of Balakrishna and an on-screen mother to a kid. “Pragya will be seen as a tough-minded IAS officer in the film.

It’s an author-backed role that has been positioned on equal footing with Balakrishna’s character,” says a source close to the development, adding, “Pragya felt the role was like a breath of fresh air and gives her an opportunity to showcase something different.”

Also featuring Poorna in a crucial role, the story of NBK 106 is set in the heartland of Andhra Pradesh. A new schedule of the film is currently underway in Ramoji Film City (RFC).

