Used to worry if people would come to watch his films: Vijay Deverakonda

Published: 19th January 2021 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

MUMBAI: Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda on Tuesday revealed that there was a time he would worry if anyone would notice his work, and if people would turn up at theatres to watch his films. Vijay posted a video on Instagram, where his fans are seen celebrating his upcoming film "Liger". In the clip, some fans are seen pouring milk on the film's poster while a few have the film's title tattooed on themselves.

Vijay captioned the clip, saying: "My loves, Yesterday you made me emotional, happy emotional :') Your love has reached me!  There was a time I worried if anyone would notice the work I did, if people would turn up to the theaters, yesterday we released just the First Look poster of #Liger and the scenes of celebration across states moved me." 

He added: "Listen and Remember these words - You just wait for the teaser - I am guaranteeing Nationwide Madness! Full Love Your man, Vijay Deverakonda" "Liger" is directed by Puri Jagannadh and is set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

