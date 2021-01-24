STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Will definitely bring out more music this year: Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan, who is currently seen in the Ravi Teja-starrer Telugu blockbuster 'Krack', promises more music to fans in 2021.

Published: 24th January 2021 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Shruti Haasan

Actor Shruti Haasan (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress-singer Shruti Haasan plans to focus as much on music this year as her film career. Beyond acting in films, Shruti has sung a plethora of songs in the English indie zone and over the years done playback in films, too.

The actress, who is currently seen in the Ravi Teja-starrer Telugu blockbuster "Krack", promises more music to fans in 2021.

"You will definitely see more music this year from me and I'm so excited to share it with everyone. For years I had to place music to the side but I'm finally learning the balance, and I'm thrilled to be able to do both. Cinema allows me to play various beautiful characters and music allows me to show a valued part of myself and my spirit," Shruti tells IANS.

The actor will turn 35 on January 28 but doesn't have any plans for a birthday party as of now.

"I don't have any major plans for my birthday. This year has been inundated with lots of work for me and that's what I'm focusing on. Birthdays are special but it totally depends on work," she says.

"I'm thankful to the audiences for going to the theatres and making KRACK a hit , after the rough year we've had it's a true blessing to begin 2021 with such a massive hit," she adds.

The actress will soon be seen in Netflix's first Telugu original, Pitta Kathalu, and says she is "really looking forward to its release." She also reveals that she is doing more OTT content.

While 2020 was hard on everyone due to the pandemic and nationwide lockdown, Shruti says everyone learnt a lesson from the year in one way or the other.

"The year 2020 was extremely hard for everyone emotionally, physically, mentally and financially. It's a great test of our collective and individual human strength and that's what we need to focus on. Each of us have lessons to learn from this experience and all of our lessons are different. The journey into self is the most important thing right now and a sense of the collective responsibly we all share," she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shruti Haasan
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp