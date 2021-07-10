STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
6 years of 'Baahubali: The Beginning': Prabhas walks down memory lane with latest post

On this special day, fans too came up with the demand of having a special emoji made for 'Baahubali' on the social media giant, WhatsApp.

Prabhas in a still from Baahubali.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of SS Rajamouli-directorial magnum opus 'Baahubali: The Beginning' completing 6 years of release, pan-India star Prabhas lauded the team that created waves in the entertainment world with their work on the film.

Prabhas took to his Instagram handle and shared a still of him from the movie, alongside the caption, "#6YearsOfBaahubali: Here's to the team that created waves of cinematic magic all across the country and the world."

Several of them took to their Twitter handles and tweeted their requests that read, "We want a Baahubali emoji on WhatsApp!!#Prabhas #6YearsOfUnrivalledBaahubali."

'Baahubali: The Beginning' was shot in both Telugu and Tamil and dubbed into Malayalam and Hindi. It became a financial rage, breaking box office records. With this film, Prabhas shot to superstardom and emerged as a massive pan-India star.

After the 'Baahubali' franchise, to cater to his fandom from all across the country, Prabhas has only given out pan-India films. On the multi-lingual portfolio, Prabhas has 'Radhe Shyam', 'Salaar', 'Adipurush', 'Saaho', and Nag Ashwin's next on the pipeline.

